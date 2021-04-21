M/T rules in pool
Methuen/Tewksbury captured its third straight girls MVC Division 2 swim meet championship, along with three straight regular season titles. The boys also won the league meet title.
Overtime loss
Drew Denton had a hat trick and Nate Levine and Sawyer Hall scored twice each as Windham fell in overtime to Winnacunnet, 9-8.
One-two punch
Salem spotted Pinkerton the first set and then won three straight to improve to 3-0 as Matt McCloskey and Brandon Hebert proved a formidable one-two punch at the net with 16 and 13 kills.
5 for Hall
Chloe Hall had a breakout game with 5 goals and Maria Killian added 4 goals as Windham won its first game of the season, 13-9 over Winnacunnet.
Not enough
Aidan Ayala was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Ryan Pacy had a two-run homer but Salem’s rally fell short in a 9-7 loss to Portsmouth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.