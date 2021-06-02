Final Score

Clear as Lear
Dani Lear had 2 hits, 4 RBIs and 3 runs scored and Alicia Habib and Alyssa Michel both had three hits and scored three times as Whittier stayed unbeaten with a 14-1 rout of Malden.
Down to wire
Central Catholic led Lowell by less than a point heading into the final event. The Raiders salted the win away as Matthew Giannasca, Michael Sullivan, Aden Pemble and Kaiden Nobrega cruised in the 4x400 relay, 3:31.9 to 3:34.4. Kobrega previously had won the 400. Dominic Tritto had another big triple.
Scharneck doubles
Central Catholic blitzed Lowell. Hurdles whiz Katharine Duren continues to dominate the long jump (18-5) while the Raiders featured double winners Adrianna Niles, Cailyn Scharneck, Kate Ciesieski and Veralie Perrier.
Blue Devil upset
Windham had the far better record and had beaten Salem twice during the regular season but the Blue Devils turned things around in a big way in the Division 1 tournament, defeating the Jaguars 8-1. Ryan Allard went all the way, allowing just four hits, for the win and helped his own cause with two hits and two RBIs. Damian Gigante was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Salem will be at Londonderry Thursday at 4 p.m.
Double trouble
Brett Dunham , Aiden Lynch , Derrek Finn and Nick Ankiewicz each drove in two runs and North Andover blanked Billerica, 11-0, in five innings.
Sister Act
“Older sisters” Julianna Roche and Maeve Gaffny drove in runs in the sixth and North Andover shaded Billerica, 2-1. Haley Gove fanned nine and walked one for the win.
Nelson 6 RBIs
Methuen rolled to a 26-3 win at Lawrence. Junior tri-captain Avry Nelson drove in six runs, Kyra Meuse had two doubles, three runs and three RBI and senior captain Emily Spina scored four times.
Young Guns
Freshman Matt Morrissey and sophomore Tanay Jain teamed up for the first time and rolled to a 6-2, 6-2 win at second doubles. They helped North Andover boys tennis blank Billerica, 5-0.
Oh, O’Brien
Katie O’Brien had three RBIs, including the game-winner, as Andover rallied past Dracut with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, 4-3.
Versatile Andujar
Jerison Andujar did it all in Greater Lawrence’s 5-2 win over Malden. He got the win 4.1 innings of 2-hit, no-run relief with five strikeouts. offensively, he was 3-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and two steals.
Nicolosi prevails
As expected, Central Catholic’s wrestling team continued to roll, defeating Haverhill, 54-27, for its eighth straight lopsided win. But Haverhill freshman Brent Nicolosi provided a highlight for the Hillies by handing Jimmy Glynn his first loss, 8-4 at 145 pounds. “He (Nicolosi) was impressive,” said Central coach Jamie Durkin.
First-year wrestlers
First-year wrestlers Gianni Defilippis and Andrew Wetterwald both had wins to highlight Andover’s 39-24 win over Dracut. Wetterwald, a sophomore, had a 41-second pin at 195 pounds.
Life of Reilly
Reilly O’Brien, Sam Feng and Joe Colecchi swept the singles as Andover beat Austin Prep, 5-0, to improve to 7-0.
Jaguars advance
Windham’s softball team may be peaking at the right time. The Jaguars beat Pinkerton 9-4 in the first round of the Division 1 tournament as sophomore Katie Nolan went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and winning pitcher Jasmine Moskowitz had a pair of RBIs. The Jags will be at Londonderry on Wednesday.
14-inning win!
Tyler Normandie pitched the final three innings for the win and had an RBI and George Chaya had four hits as Central Catholic finally slipped past Haverhill, 2-1, in 14 innings. Elijah Moses had three hits and pitched well for the Hillies.
Key double
Nolan Schirmer had a two-run double in the sixth for Andover that proved to be the difference in a 5-4 win over Dracut.
Graham and Michel
They might sound like a law firm but (Emily) Graham and (Alyssa) Michel were the keys for Whittier in a 7-1 win over Northeast. Graham pitched a 3-hitter, striking out 13, while Michel was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs.
DiDOmenico’s gem
Sicily DiDomenico threw a 2-hit gem, striking out 11, as Haverhill blanked Central Catholic 4-0 for its fourth win in its last five games. Jalyn Pearl was 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Hillies.
Pythons advance
Pelham’s girls lacrosse team won its Division 3 first-round playoff game with ease, defeating Milford, 19-9. Jordyn Galgay led the way with six goals while Sydney Nutter, Emma Beanland and Taylor Galgay all had three goals.
