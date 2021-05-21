Four for Bowman
Braidon Bowman netted four goals and Brady Marston notched six saves to lead Timberlane lacrosse past Alvirne, 15-3.
Decisive 3rd set
Ryan Melesky and Cody Rueda held on in a tense third set for a 10-8 win at first doubles to give Central Catholic a 3-2 victory over North Andover.
Century Club
Ali Lamphere (6), Abby Jowett (5) and Caroline Daziel (3) combined to score all 14 goals as Pinkerton beat Exeter, 14-8. Daziel added three assists and joined the 100-point club.
Grace-ful victory
Grace Lydon had five goals and Grace Cashman made 13 saves as Central Catholic held off Billerica 13-11 in girls lacrosse.
Still perfect
High-flying Methuen improved to 7-0 with a 4-1 win over Notre Dame of Tyngsboro. Katelyn Wojtowicz and Mary Maxine Metivier picked up singles wins.
What a pair!
Jackson Difloures had 43 assists and good friend Connor Buscema had 32 kills as Haverhill defeated Billerica 3-2.
Lots of McCloskey
Matt McClockey continued his strong season, leading Salem in kills (18), blocks and digs in a 3-1 victory over Winnacunnet.
Joubert gem
Haverhill won a pitchers’ duel over Billerica, 1-0. Junior righthander Shawn Joubert fired a 2-hitter with seven strikeouts and Elijah Moses’ sac fly in the third plated Ryan Brown (3 hits).
Dodier 3-hitter
Brendan Dodier threw a 3-hitter as Whittier trimmed Northeast, 4-3. Shortstop Justin Gauthier and second baseman Manny Cepeda led a defense which turned three double plays.
Justin Time
Justin Tran and Cullen Simes won at first and second singles, respectively, and Haverhill tennis blanked Billerica, 5-0.
No stopping Gobiel
Tess Gobiel racked up six goals and four ground balls as Andover girls lacrosse whipped Tewksbury, 17-5. Jack Brussard, Vanessa Pierni and Haley Carver each had two goals.
