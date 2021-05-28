Four goals apiece
Bella Keaney and Mir Morales both scored four goals as Methuen rallied with a big third quarter to defeat Dracut 14-12.
Krahn takes two
Logan Krahn won No. 4 singles and teamed with Ryan Demers to take No. 3 doubles to lead Salem to a 5-4 victory over Pinkerton in the Division 1 preliminary round.
Walk-off single
Aidin Ritter had a walk-off RBI single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to give Andover an exciting 7-6 win over Lawrence. Nolan Schirmer had two doubles and a pair of RBIs for the Warriors (5-3).
Danis D1 champ
Pinkerton sophomore Briana Danis won the Division 1 state meet discus with a 127-7 toss, which moves her to seventh all-time in our area. Teammate Jordan Wheaton was third in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles. Salem got fourths from Bella Colizzi (shot) and Emily Plante (100 hurdles).
Kalivas, Rangers walk off
Sam Kalivas singled home Jomari Rosa in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Methuen a 1-0 walkoff victory over Chelmsford. Rosa was the starting pitcher and allowed just two hits in eight scoreless innings. Kalivas earned the win with two innings of 2-hit relief.
Savvas for 8
Katrina Savvas scored eight goals but Tewksbury held off a furious Haverhill comeback in a 16-14 win. Sophia Riley added three goals.
Jowett hits 100
Abby Jowett scored her 100th career goal, and Pinkerton avenged a loss to its arch-rival earlier in the week by beating Londonderry 11-5. Ali Lamphere scored four goals and Lauren Sweeney made 12 saves for the winners.
Seniors deliver
On Senior Day, senior Gigi Torrence had three RBIs, classmate Shelby Eason scored twice and senior Sicily DiDomenico got the win as Haverhill defeated Dracut 10-6. Riley Windle also had a ket two-run double.
First loss
Lowell upset unbeaten North Andover, the top-ranked team in Eastern Mass., 5-2. The Knights, now 7-1, had won 13 straight dating back to their Super 8 championship 2019 season.
No quit in Poulin
Abby Poulin rallied from a rough second set to win 6-3, 1-6, 10-5 in a tie-break at No. 1 singles as Methuen topped Chelmsford 5-0.
Solt in top form
Madison Solt was in prime form for Salem in a 5-1 defeat of Windham. In perhaps her best game of the season, she threw a two-hitter, striking out eight and allowing just one walk.
