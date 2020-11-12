FINAL SCORE Nov 12, 2020 4 hrs ago Driend leads the way Sam Driend scored team-highs in kills (19) and digs (20) as Methuen closed out its season with a 3-2 victory over Billerica. It was the third time the two teams went to five games this fall. Tags Sam Driend Kill Methuen Sport Billerica Dig Team Victory Trending Video Recommended for you Election 2020 Follow the latest coverage of the 2020 election -- including a map showing up-to-date returns compiled by The Associated Press. Click Here for More Coverage Santa Fund For more than 90 years, The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund has assisted the needy in Merrimack Valley through generous contributions from businesses, organizations and individuals. This year the need is as great as ever. Contribute COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Haverhill - Robert D. Freitas,... Concord - Jack Reilly, 80, of ... Andover, MA - Carol (Connell) ... Andover - Robert Edward Colby ... Hampton, NH - On Monday, Novem... Featured Homes of the Week +3 Phase II of 'The Villas at North Tuscan Village' off to a roaring start By Lillian Shapiro Special Correspondent For Real Estate Marketplace Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThe pain of burying her son twice: Mom of murdered Haverhill man moves grave after repeated vandalism'No justice, no peace' in Haverhill neighborhood: Tensions rise after man accused of stabbing murder is freedMan killed by commuter train in LawrenceDA identifies man killed by train in Lawrence Teens charged with using gun in Haverhill carjackingWife of man cleared of murder charges in Haverhill stabbing gets harassment order against victim's mother, girlfriendStabbing suspect held without bail, victim in 'very serious' conditionFirefighter sues for sex discrimination Haverhill teen airlifted to hospital after skateboarding accidentPolice seize 4 pounds of pot, including edibles Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Twitter Tweets by eagletribsports
