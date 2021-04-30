Ex-Warrior’s awards
Former Merrimack women’s ice hockey captain Mikyla Grant-Mentis was honored with four National Women’s Hockey League end of year awards. In her first full professional season with the Toronto Six, she became the first player in a single NWHL season to earn four different awards — the league’s Most Valuable Player and Newcomer of the Year, Toronto’s Foundation Award recipient and one of the Fans’ Three Stars of the Season honorees.
Owls win 1st
After some tough defeats, Timberlane’s volleyball team won its first match of the season, sweeping Pinkerton 3-0. Ethan Stewart led the Owls with 13 kills while Trevor Baggett led in both service points and digs. Wil Mills had 20 kills for Pinkerton (2-3).
Still unbeaten
Windham’s volleyball team remained unbeaten (5-0) with a sweep of Bishop Guertin. Kyle Gschwend had 31 assists for the Jaguars and Blake Dempsey was a perfect 7 for 7 on kill attempts.
Commented
