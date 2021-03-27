FINAL SCORE

JANKOWSKI TAKES THREE
Brooke Jankowski earned three victories — in the long jump (16-0), high jump (5-0) and 55 hurdles (9.6) —to help Central Catholic edge Lowell 51-49 in the season-opener for both teams.
PARROTT DOMINATES
Eagle-Tribune All-Star Jodi Parrott won the long jump (17-5), high jump (5-0) and 55 hurdles (8.4) to lead Andover to a 74-26 win over Haverhill. Kamilah Cannon took the 55 dash (7.62) for the Hillies.
NOBREGA TRIPLES UP
Kaiden Nobrega won the 55 dash (6.9), 300 (36.7) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay, but Central Catholic fell to Lowell 69-31.
MOSES, FABRE LEAD ANDOVER
Connor Moses won the shot put (41-11) and 55 hurdles (8.0) and Tristan Fabre took the long jump (19-5) and 55 dash (6.63) as Andover earned a 62-38 win over Haverhill.
NASSAR PACES KNIGHTS
Ava Nassar won the long jump (17-10) and 55 hurdles (7.59) as North Andover topped Methuen 93-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.