FINAL SCORE

TIM JEAN/Staff photoNorth Andover's Ava Nassar flies through the air as she competes in the long jump on Saturday. Nasser won that event and the 55 dash in the season-opening win over Methuen.

JANKOWSKI TAKES THREE

Brooke Jankowski earned three victories — in the long jump (16-0), high jump (5-0) and 55 hurdles (9.6) —to help Central Catholic edge Lowell 51-49 in the season-opener for both teams.

PARROTT DOMINATES

Eagle-Tribune All-Star Jodi Parrott won the long jump (17-5), high jump (5-0) and 55 hurdles (8.4) to lead Andover to a 74-26 win over Haverhill. Kamilah Cannon took the 55 dash (7.62) for the Hillies.

NOBREGA TRIPLES UP

Kaiden Nobrega won the 55 dash (6.9), 300 (36.7) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay, but Central Catholic fell to Lowell 69-31.

MOSES, FABRE LEAD ANDOVER

 

Connor Moses won the shot put (41-11) and 55 hurdles (8.0) and Tristan Fabre took the long jump (19-5) and 55 dash (6.63) as Andover earned a 62-38 win over Haverhill.

NASSAR PACES KNIGHTS

Ava Nassar won the long jump (17-10) and 55 hurdles (7.59) as North Andover topped Methuen 93-7.

