‘Classic’ Raider rally
Central Catholic rallied from a 10-point deficit at halftime to edge Springfield Central, 38-36, in the Hoopball Classic. Nadeshka Bridgewater was named most outstanding player with 15 points and 8 steals while Emily Downer player stellar defensive against McDonald’s All-America nominee, Alecia Maxwell, holding her to a hard -arned 14 points.
Big 3
Joey DaSilva scored 22 points (7 3’s), Luke Schramm 16 and Rocky Heres 14 to power Windham to a 70-60 win over Concord.
Gritty win
Cam Ross broke a tie with a 3-pointer with a minute left and played tough defense to lead Timberlane to a 40-34 win over Trinity. Luke Surprenant hit two big 4th-quarter threes for the Owls, who didn’t score for the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Dynamic Driscoll
Jessica Driscoll scored four goals including the winner with about two minutes to play as Methuen-Tewksbury shaded Westford, 4-3.
Career Heim
Jack Morin tossed in 14 pionts and Aidan Heim added a career-high 10 as North Andover won its second straight, trimming Swampscott 50-39.
Lovely lifts Sanborn
Tyler Lovely had a career-high 24 points with 12 rebounds and Dylan Khalil added 16 points to power Sanborn past Merrimack Valley, 57-47.
18s are wild
Tatum Shaw and Anna Foley pumped in 18 points apiece and Andover drubbed Lowell, 61-30.
Hurley Heroics
Jelly Hurley scored 21 points with five 3-pointers and Mackenzie Currie added 10 points for Pentucket, which downed Lynnfield, 48-30.
32 for Mills
Ester Mills erupted for 32 points and 8th grader Jessica Campo had 10 rebounds and four blocks as Fellowship Christian downed Nashoba Tech, 47-28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.