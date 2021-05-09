Battle of titans
North Andover’s girls toppled Andover 89-56 in a battle of two of the top track programs in the region. Ava Nassar swept the dashes and led the Knights in the relays and Aisling Callahan was first in the mile in 5:27.8. Jodi Parrot was a double winner for Andover.t
Astros rule
Winnacunnet’s boys lacrosse team had been undefeated but Pinkerton (7-2) put it in its place with a 16-4 thrashing. Mason Barbone led the way with four goals and four assists.
Hat trick times 2
Amy Quigley poured in six goals and Abby Jowett added five as the Pinkerton girls trounced Winnacunnet 18-8.
Palmisano Power
Matthew Palmisano won two individual events and a relay and Peter Martel won two individual events as North Andover opened the season with a 105-40 win over Andover. Cameron Kim and D.J. Walsh were double winners for the Warriors.
Record for Danis
Sophomore Briana Danis broke her own school record with a 116-2 in the discus and Marisa Douglas won the long and triple jumps as Pinkerton beat Salem. For the Devils, Bella Colizzi won the shot (33-9).
Dynamic Dodier
Brendan Dodier pitched 2.2 innings of shutout relief with 4 Ks and also scored two runs to lift Whittier past Greater Lawrence, 8-4. Ryan Gregoire got the win and Manny Cepeda added two hits and two runs. The Reggies’ Casey Neilon scored twice.
Justice Prevails
Dominic Tritto won the long jump, 100 and 200 and Central cruised past Methuen in the opener for both. Justice McGrail won the vault and triple jump for CCHS. Methuen’s Freddy Coleman broke 10 minutes for the first time outdoors in the 2-mile.
Duren Sisters
The Duren sisters, Kat and Janessa, combined for five individual wins as Central track blitzed Methuen. Kat ran a blistering 13.5 hand-timed in the 100 hurdles. Methuen’s Elise Anderson (800) won her first varsity race.
Cotnoir shines
Pinkerton dumped Salem, 97-39. Pat Cotnoir was a triple winner and Stephen Connelly swept the distances. David Jacques was a double-winner for the Blue Devils.
Windham erupts in the fourth
Makayla Panich blasted a home run, during Windham’s 10-run fourth inning, and the Jaguars beat Dover 11-3. Jasmine Moskowiz drove in three runs and struck out six as the winning pitcher.
Moses breaks it open
Elijah Moses delivered a three-run double to give Haverhill the lead in the sixth, and the Hillies finished off an 8-3 victory over Methuen. Zack Guertin added two hits and two RBIs for the winners.
Corbett goes deep
Justin Corbett blasted a two-run homer over the wall in left field in the second, sending Pelham to an 8-5 victory over Campbell. Kevin Williams went four innings for his first varsity win.
Tierney in OT
Mackenzie Tierney scored the game-winning goal in double overtime, her second tally of the day, to give Methuen an 8-7 victory over Haverhill. Katrina Savvas starred for the Hillies with a game-high six goals.
