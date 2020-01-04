Sweeping away
Kaleigh Lane led a Central Catholic 1-2-3 sweep in the 300 meters and Courtney Dalke led a 1-2-3 North Andover sweep in the 1,000 to highlight the girls all-MVC meet at Boston University Friday. Dalke won by nearly 10 seconds. Central also won the 4x200 and 4x400 relays with Lane anchoring the latter. Sarah Lavery was first in the high jump for the Knights with a 5-4 clear.
Hanci stands out
Methuen’s Stanley Hanci won the 300 meters going away in 35.31, took second in the high jump and was on the winning 4x200 relay to highlight the all-MVC boys meet Friday afternoon at Boston University. North Andover had an impressive first-place finish in the 4x400 with Paul Fernandez, Matthew Chicko, Jack Chace and Peter Martel sharing the baton.
Zorrilla shines
Despite 19 points and a whopping 22 rebounds from Gabriel Zorrilla, Lawrence fell to Dracut 70-68. “It was a (tourney) hangover like last year,” said Lawrence coach Jesus Moore.
Brea hat trick
Windham rallied for its first win of the year, downing Goffstown 4-2. Owen Brea had the hat trick and Vito Mancini turned aside 14 shots.
Jags’ 1-2 punch
Windham’s girls defeated Trinity 57-40 behind Sarah Dempsey’s 19 points and 9 rebounds and the 15 points and great defense of Liv Tsetilas.
Raiders knock off undefeated
The Central Catholic girls basketball team rolled to a 58-35 win to hand Chelmsford (6-1) its first loss of the season. Adrianna Niles had 18 points and 8 rebounds and Emily Downer added 14 points and 9 rebounds for the Raiders (4-1).
Cleary delivers at buzzer
Owen Kamuda scored on a driving layup with three seconds left in regulation and Peter Cleary beat the buzzer on a 23-footer in OT as Pentucket beat Masconomet in a 60-58 thriller. Cleary had 20 points, Peter Lopata 15 and Sam Stys 11 for the Sachems. Jake Etter was hurt in the first quarter. Coach Ed Hickey said it could be a knee sprain and the early prognosis is he could be out 1-2 weeks.
Efosa saves day
Yuki Efosa made a late steal to seal Whittier’s come-from-behind 55-53 win over Greater Lawrence. Anthony Couture (13), John Tricoche (13), Ryan Geneus (12) and Abdiel Torre (10) hit double-figures for the Cats.
