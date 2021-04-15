Fitzgerald perfect
Kerrin Fitzgerald went 4 for 4 and drove in 7 runs and Ella Tower scattered two hits and fanned nine. They were the stars as Windham blanked Portsmouth, 14-0, in 5 innings.
Veteran stars
Syeira Campbell and Emily Rubio were too much and Pentucket girls track rolled past Essex Tech.
Pentucket dominates
Alex Bishop, Will Roberts and Seamus O’Keefe were double winners for Pentucket, which drubbed Essex Tech, 71-5.
Knights make statement
North Andover (now 5-0) cruised in the battle of unbeatens, topping Andover, 58-42, to capture the MVC 1 girls indoor track title. The Knights dominated the middle distance/distances behind Ainsley Dion, Kelcey Dion, Aisling Callahan and Rose Gordon. Haley Carver and Jodi Parrott shined for AHS.
Dramatic opener
Pelham’s baseball team tied its opener with two runs in the bottom of the seventh and then won it in the eighth when Mike Gendreau hit a walk-off single to score Ricky Lacoss.
Gomez again
Jeyis Gomez had another triple win, Kaiden Nobrega won the 300 and 4x200 relay and Aden Pemble was a triple winner to highlight Central Catholic’s 68-32 win over Methuen. Nassim Bendimerad (6.4) ran the quickest hand-timed 55 meters in Methuen history.
Fueled by frosh
Freshman Emerson Poulin was 3 for 3, scored twice and had an RBI to fuel Salem to its second straight win, 8-0 over Spaulding. Madison Solt fired a 4-hitter for the win, striking out nine.
Ciesielski, Duren shine
Triple winners Kate Ciesielski and Katharine Duren were the stars for Central Catholic, which downed Methuen. Rangers’ Miana Caraballo (1,000 win) and Abby Poulin (winning 4x400) had personal bests.
Corcoran doubles
Brenna Corcoran shined for Haverhill in a loss to Lowell. She won the 600 in 1:45.3 and teamed with Jen Sahagian, Meggie Dellea and Linda Laffey to win the 4x400 in 4:24.5
MVC D1 Champs
North Andover put the finishing touches on a perfect 5-0 “indoor” season with a big 81-19 win over Andover. Peter Martel and Matt Palmisano were triple winners and Mason Semaniuk had a stellar 49-5.5 to win the shot for the MVC Division 1 champs.
Pythons out strong
Sophomore Shaelyn Hinton was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored as Pelham opened its season with a 14-1 rout on Manchester West.
Hodgkins dazzles
Emma Hodgkins hurled four innings of no-hit relief with two strikeouts as Pinkerton shaded Alvirne, 5-4. Rachel Kiesling and Adi Runge each drove in two runs.
