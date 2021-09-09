Young Hillies respond
Sophomore Emmerson Cerasoulo led a young Haverhill team to a 3-0 season opening win over Newton South with 8 kills and 14 assists.
Pickles heats up
Courtnee Pickles scored two second-half goals to give Methuen girls soccer a 2-0 win over Dracut.
Diaz tallies two
Jonathan Diaz scored twice to lead Methuen to a 3-0 victory over Dracut. Yuri Silva added the other Ranger goal.
Astros play Jaguars to draw
Pinkerton’s Will Paganini made six saves as the Astros handed unbeaten Windham its first tie of the season, 0-0 in sloppy, muddy conditions.
Walsh trick
Ashlyn Walsh had the had trick and Pelham girls soccer shaded Kennett, 3-2.
