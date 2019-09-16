Freshman stands out
In her second game as a starter, Greater Lawrence freshman Kyara Morales led the Reggies in serice points (12), aces (5) and digs (13) in a 3-1 win over Northeast.
Brodnick aces it
Sophia Brodnick had 10 aces as Fellowship Christian improved to 2-2 by sweeping Nashoba Tech.
Dandrade power
Ella Dandrade led Pinkerton to a 3-1 win over Winnacunnet with 15 kills and an impressive 28 digs. Elle Koelb had 35 assists for the unbeaten (4-0) Astros.
Astros double up
Lauren Lisauskas scored twice and Emma Johnston had two assists as Pinkerton’s field hockey team remained unbeaten (4-0) with a 4-0 shutout of Timberlane.
Still unbeaten
North Andover’s volleyball team continued its strong start to the season, sweeping Billerica to improve to 5-0. Laura Farnum had four aces and 15 digs for the Knights.
Cartier breaks out
Nate Cartier scored his first two goals of the season as the Whittier Tech boys socer team blanked Minuteman 3-0. Paulo Freitas also scored his first goal of the year for the Wildcats (2-3).
Hamel leads way
Wes Hamel fired a 37 to pace the surging Pelham golf team (14-1) to victory in a four-team meet. Runner-up Sanborn was led by Patrick Sullivan with a 38.
Raiders tie it
In a battle of two of the top field hockey teams in Eastern Mass., Central Catholic rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to tie Masconomet 2-2. Maddie DiPietro and Caitlin Finneran scored for the Raiders and Meghan Ferris had eight saves.
