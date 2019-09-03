Owls out fast
Timberlane’s boys soccer team scored five goals in the first half on its way to a 6-0 win over Spaulding to open the season. Jacob Stewart scored twice to lead the way.
Good debut
North Andover made Christin Augustini’s debut as head coach a success with a 3-1 win over Masconomet. Ava Sapienza had 18 digs and thee aces to spark the Knights.
Brennan leads way
Sophomore Luke Brennan showed that he’s in top form, finishing first overall to pace Pinkerton’s boys to a four-point win over Londonderry in a tri-meet with Exeter. Brennan ran 16:05 on the 5K course with teammate Stephen Connelly in second 30 seconds back.
Rai, Sanborn shine
Windham’s Rohan Rai showed that he’s in prime early season form by finishing second Tuesday at the Jamie Martin Invitational at Sanborn, edging defending Eagle-Tribune MVP Dylan Khalil of the host Indians by two seconds.
Rai was clocked in 16:23 on the 5K course. Khalil’s younger brother Jared Khalil was fourth with a 16:28 and Owen Stocker came in 11th as Sanborn finished second as a team to Con-Val. Windham, which had a sixth from Trey Gonzalez, was third as a team.
Tanner time
Haverhill boys soccer earned a 2-2 tie with Chelmsford in its season opener, and both goals came off the foot of senior Tanner Van Cor on free kicks. The Hillies did catch a tough break, however, as a potential game-winning goal with 30 seconds left off a corner kick was called off for a “dangerous play.”
