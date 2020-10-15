Still unbeaten
Cecilia Ponzini scored twice and Amy Lanouette had a goal and two assists as Windham’s field hockey team stayed unbeaten (6-0), blanking Londonderry 5-0.
McGillivray wins it
North Andover freshman Luke McGillivray won his first varsity meet, in impressive fashion with a 16:09 over 2.9 miles, as the Knights blanked Andover 15-50.
And Harty, too
North Andover dumped Andover, 16-45. Freshman Gabby Harty ran a great race hanging with the Knights’ Big 3: Courtney Dalke, Leyla Kvaternik, and Abby Mastromonaco.
Double Trouble
The LeCours sisters, Ariann and Brynne, had big meets and Finleigh Simonds posted another win as Haverhill cruised to the 19-40 win over Central Catholic. Lily Angluin took second overall for the Raiders.
Central rolls
Central Catholic coasted past Haverhill 15-50 at the 2.9 -mile Winnekenni course. The Raiders were led by Matt Giannasca (winner 17:00), Ryan George, Evan Tremblay and Leo Parent. Joe Bourcy was the top Hillie.
A for Azevedo
Aiden Azevedo was low scorer with a 1-over 36 to lead Haverhill past Methuen, 248-266. Jack Difloures was right behind him with a 37. For the Rangers, Cameron Hutchings fired a 38. The two will play again today (Thursday).
Close call
Timberlane field hockey threw a scare into unbeaten Winnacunnet (9-0) before falling in OT, 2-1. Mackenzie Mlocek had the goal for the Owls (1-3) while Brandi Garand kept it close with nine saves.
