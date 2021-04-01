Triple-threat Martel
Peter Martel won the dash, 300 and 4x200 relay to power North Andover to a big 60-40 “indoor track” win over perennial power Lowell at North Andover’s Alex Farese outdoor track complex. Andrew Howard and Paul Fernandez also won an individual event and were on a winning relay. It may be a big of a rebuilding year for Lowell, but as Knights coach Steve Nugent noted, the Red Raiders are “the gold standard” with four recent All-State titles (2018-19 outdoor, 2019-20 indoor).It was NA’s first indoor track win over Lowell since 2015.
Knights roll
North Andover whipped Lowell, 81-19. Among the Knight highlights was a sweep of the shot put: Jenna Bard, 33-5.5; Chloe Marconi, 32-3; and Courtney O’Neil, 31-11.
Distance dazzles
In a 67-32 win over Methuen, Andover dominated the distances with wins by Leila Boudries (1,000), Kayla DiBenedetto (mile) and Molly Kiley (2-mile). The Rangers were led by Bella Keaney and Haylee Berry.
Mighty Moses
Double winners Connor Moses (hurdles, shot put) and Tristan Fabre (dash, long jump) helped power Andover past Methuen, 62-29. The Rangers’ Michael Soucy shined to win the 600.
Doubling up
Brooke Jankowski won the long jump and high jump and Mary Olsen had a strong winning effort in the 1,000 to highlight Central Catholic’s 58-42 win over Haverhill. Linda Laffey won the 600 and the 4x400 for the Hillies.
Raider Foursome
The meet went down to the final relay with Central Catholic winning to take the 55-45 decision over Haverhill. The Raider foursome was Aden Pemble, Matt Giannasca, Pat Walsh and Kaiden Nobrega, which ran a 3:40.3. Connor Firek was a triple-winner for the Hillies, who hosted their first meet in almost three years at the refurbished Sapienza track.
