Schwalm wins again
North Andover’s Sydney Schwalm “came down to earth” after Wednesday’s historic 5-second win but still finished first in her last regular season North Shore League meet to finish undefeated.
Seals the win
Sophomore Chloe Weeks hit two free throws with eight seconds left to help Windham seal a 44-40 win over Merrimack. Liv Tsetsilas led the way with 11 points.
Pair for Allard
Ryan Allard scored both goals in the first period to keep Salem unbeaten (5-0) with a 2-0 win at Hanover.
One-two punch
Joey DaSilva scored 22 points and Jack St. Hilaire added 17 as Windham’s boys ripped Bishop Guertin 57-41. The Jaguars (4-1) outscored BG 30-18 in the middle two quarters.
Best for last
Sanborn’s girls outscored Manchester West 9-0 in overtime to secure a 53-44 victory. Ellen McGough scored all of her game-high 20 points in the second half and overtime while Madison Houghton added 18 points.
