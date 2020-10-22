Marathon victory
Methuen’s volleyball team outlasted Tewksbury in five games, winning the finals 19-17 to improve to 3-0. Sam Driend had 17 kills and Lizzie Staugler contrinuted 28 assists for the Rangers.
Bussell whitewash
North Andover improved to 2-0 with a 1-0 soccer win over Andover. Andrew Howard scored and Tyler Bussell (5 saves) posted his second shutout.
Unbeaten Hillies
Haverhill took the first nine spots to whip Dracut in girls cross country. The first four for the Brown and Gold were Finleigh Simonds (19:22, 2.9 miles), Ariann LeCours, Brynne LeCours and Ivy Ackerman.
Salem knocked out
Salem scored first, on a goal by Abigail Thomas, and played well according to coach John Gatsos, but couldn’t hold on and fell to Londonderry in the first round of the Division 1 field hockey tournament. Lyndsay Troisi had 15 saves for the Owls. Londonderry will face defending champ Windham Saturday.
Daugherty delivers
Collin Daugherty (18:18, 2.9 miles) was the winner and Andreus Burgess placed third to power Haverhill over Dracut, 23-38, in boys cross country.
Owls pull upset
Timberlane’s field hockey team knocked off perennial power Winnacunnet 1-0 in the first round of the Division 1 tournament. Delaney Condon scored the lone goal in the first minute of the game and goalie Brandi Gerard stook out in goal with 15 saves. The Owls, who lost to the same team a week ago, will play in the regional semifinals Saturday afternoon.
Freshmen lead way
North Andover freshman Erika Wojcik scored her first varsity goal and senior Emma Wennar scored twice. Freshman Maisie Wood got her first varsity start for the 1-0-1 Knights.
Burdier tandem
Haverhill’s volleyball team swept Dracut as Jada Burdier led in kills (11) and digs (15) while Kya Burdier led in blocks (2) and assists (14).
Ventura leads the way
Nick Ventura shot an even-par 36 for medalist honors as Andover topped Central Catholic 233-251.
Donahue shutout
Ethan Donahue (6 saves) notched the shutout as Methuen and Tewksbury played to a scoreless tie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.