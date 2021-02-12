Dumont leads way
Jake Dumont nailed six 3-pointers and scored 22 points as Pelham’s boys stayed unbeaten (9-0) with a 51-38 victory over Con-Val.
Still unbeaten
Freshman Jasmine Becotte led a balanced attack with 12 points as Pelham’s girls remained unbeaten (10-0) with a 57-31 win over Con-Val.
Knights finish 2nd
Jane Freund, who finished sixth overall, led North Andover’s girls to second in the North Shore Ski League Interscholastics. The Knights would have finished cloer to first place Masconomet but standout Sydney Schwalm fell while leading the slalom. She won the giant slalom in convincing fashion.
Payne takes 2nd
Junior Adam Payne finished second overall at the North Shore Ski League Interscholastic race leading Haverhill/Pentucket to second as a team behind powerhouse St. John’s Prep. Teammate Henry Hartford was fourth and North Andover’s Segev Moritz came in sixth.
Bennett takes 1st
Pinkerton’s Chris Bennett blitzed the field to finish first in the state slalom competition as the Astros took seventh as a team. Bennett was also fourth in the GS and teammate Colton April was 10th in the slalom.
Pair for Drouin
Hunter Drouin scored twice and Pinkerton defeated Londonderry 5-2 as the Astros gained a split from the two-day matchup with their archrivals.
