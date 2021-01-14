Simard leads rout
Cailey Simard won two events and was the all-around winner as Haverhill routed Lowell in gymnastics in its season opener, 126.4-91.4. Maeve Hess was first in valut and the all-around runner-up.
Wolinski 2-way star
Down 15-3 after 3 minutes, North Andover looked in deep trouble. But Jake Wolinski was stellar defensively on Tewksbury’s star and the Knights rallied bigtime for the 54-44 win in their opener. Wolinski and Matt Kutz each had 15 points while Jake O’Connell had eight rebounds.
Keaney leads defense
Dracut led by 12 late in the third on Tuesday night, but Methuen rallied for a 61-54 win in overtime. Bella Keaney had a couple huge steals late in the fourth. She and Stephanie Tardugno each had 5 points in OT. Samantha Pfeil, a talented 5-11 freshman, led the Rangers with 18 points while Kaitlin Tierney added 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.