Simard leads rout

Cailey Simard won two events and was the all-around winner as Haverhill routed Lowell in gymnastics in its season opener, 126.4-91.4. Maeve Hess was first in valut and the all-around runner-up.

Wolinski 2-way star

Down 15-3 after 3 minutes, North Andover looked in deep trouble. But Jake Wolinski was stellar defensively on Tewksbury’s star and the Knights rallied bigtime for the 54-44 win in their opener. Wolinski and Matt Kutz each had 15 points while Jake O’Connell had eight rebounds.

Keaney leads defense

Dracut led by 12 late in the third on Tuesday night, but Methuen rallied for a 61-54 win in overtime. Bella Keaney had a couple huge steals late in the fourth. She and Stephanie Tardugno each had 5 points in OT. Samantha Pfeil, a talented 5-11 freshman, led the Rangers with 18 points while Kaitlin Tierney added 14.

