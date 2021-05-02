Doubleheader romp
Phillips Academy’s softball team crushed Worcester Academy 14-1 and 11-1 in a doubleheader. Winning pitchers Fallon O’Connor and Lauren Mahoney both gave up just two hits. Olivia McManus led the offense, going 5 for 6 with 5 RBIs.
16 Ks for Doyle
Liam Doyle struck out 16 in just six innings and allowed just three hits as Pinkerton clipped Winnacunnet 5-1. Colby Bernier and Reilly Beaulieu had two RBIs apiece for the Astros (6-1).
Colizzi, Plante star
Bella Colizzi took the shot put (30-4.5) and discus (67-5.5) and Emily Plante won the 100 hurdles (17.24) and 300 hurdles (53.45) to lead Salem past Exeter 73-53.
Jacques takes three
Salem’s David Jacques won the long jump (19-4), triple jump (38-9.5) and 110 hurdles (17.85) while football teammate Aidan McDonald won the 100 (11.91) and 200 (23.30) as the Blue Devils beat Exeter 76-48.
Phillips Lapps ‘em
Jacob Lapp of North Andover fired five innings of two-hit relief with seven strikeouts and no walks as Phillips blanked Worcester Academy, 6-0. Thomas White (2 innings, 1 hit, 4 Ks, 3 BB) went the first two innings. Tommy McAndrews of Haverhill drove in two runs.
