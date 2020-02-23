Pinkerton wins bowling title
Pinkerton bowling beat Goffstown in the seventh and decisive game of the championship round to earn its third NHIAA Division 1 state championship on Sunday.
The Astros swept Raymond in the quarterfinals and beat top-seeded Hollis-Brookline in the semifinals to earn the finals berth. Goffstown won rounds 5 and 6 to force the seventh and final round, but Pinkerton finished off the title with a 232.
The champs were led by Lance Lemieux, Harry Michaud, Colby Wong, Matthieu Gagnon, Connor Grimard, Jonathan Scott, Jarod Wong and captain Bryant Nourse.
Haverhill takes eighth
Haverhill gymnastics placed and area-best eighth overall at the North Sectional on Saturday. The Hillies finished with a score of 137.76. Jenna Dutton and Maren Eramo competed in the all-around for Haverhill.
Central Catholic took ninth (137.54) while North Andover was 10th (137.3).
