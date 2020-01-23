Driscoll delivers late
With just over a minute left in a tie game, Brenna Greene fired a shot on net that led to a juicy rebound. But after the puck was juggled around for a bit, it came to the stick of Jess Driscoll who fired it into the back of the net to give Methuen-Tewksbury a 3-2 win over Boston Latin. The win was also goalie Kaia Hollingsworth’s 101st in net for the Red Rangers.
Goris to the rescue
Brandon Goris converted a driving layup as time expired to give Lawrence a 66-65 victory over Jeremiah Burke. He finished with a triple double — 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists — while Gabe Zorrilla had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Jeremiah Melendez poured in 28 points for the Lancers (10-3).
HPNA romps
The surging HPNA girls hockey team (10-0-2) had no trouble with Concord Carlisle, romping to an 8-0 win as six different players scored. Hannah Keating and Reese Pascucci both scored twice.
‘Cats roll on
Whittier Tech’s wrestling team romped over Greater Lowell (55-19) and Northeast (68-12) to improve to 16-2 on the year. Six different Wildcats were 2-0 on the day.
Arias on fire
Emmanuel Arias sank five 3-pointers and poured in 22 points to pace Haverhill over Lowell Catholic, 71-57.
Positives in defeat
Despite falling to a talented Chelmsford/Tyngsboro/Billerica team, there was still a lot for the Haverhill gymnastics team to be proud of. The Hillies’ score of 138.75 was by far their best of the season, Maren Eramo set a new personal-best in the all-around with a 37.25 and others like Reardon Suazo (9.1 on vault) also scored personal bests.
Couture cannon
Anthony Couture exploded for 31 points and 10 rebounds to lead Whittier to a 72-49 win over Ipswich.
Mancini is the man
St. Thomas Aquinas scored in the third period to cut Windham’s lead in half, but Vito Mancini (24 saves) came up clutch down the stretch to lift the Jaguars to a 2-1 win.
Double trouble
Jeremiah Mejia scored 19 points and freshman Lewis Garcia added 15 to lead the Greater Lawrence boys basketball team to a 56-50 win over Minuteman.
Jackson the herofor Central
With just 40 seconds left, Casey Jackson rushed the length of the ice and deked the opposing goalie to score the game-winning goal in Central Catholic’s thrilling 2-1 win over Billerica-Chelmsford. Britnei Curley scored her first goal of the season for the Raiders, and Liz Smith (25 saves) made some clutch stops down the stretch.
94-game streak snapped
Despite getting 17 points and 12 rebounds from senior Sam Thomson, the Brooks boys basketball team fell to St. Sebastian, 84-71. According to coach John McVeigh, the loss snapped Brooks’ 94-game winning streak in the ISL dating back to February of 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.