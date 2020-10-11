Khalils sweep
Sanborn took first, Pelham second and Campbell third in a tri-meet. Sanborn’s Khalil brothers took the first three spots with Jared winning the race (16:31, 3.0 miles).
Freshmen rule
Led by Ginia Rufo, who placed first for the third straight meet, Pinkerton had freshmen in their first three spots in a 15-47 win over Windham. Rufo was clocked in 19:51 on the 3.0-mile course. She was followed by Isabelle Groulx and Contessa Silva.
Big win for Jags
Windham’s boys cross country team had a huge 25-31 win at perennial power Pinkerton. The Jaguars went 2-4-5-6-8 to claim the win with Rohan Rai leading the way with a runner-up 15:46 clocking on the 3-mile course. Pinkerton senior Stephen Connelly was the winner in 15:41, which is the 11th fastest time on the course.
Dazzling Debut
Junior captain Natalia Fiato had two goals and two assists and Isabel Putnam (8 saves) had the shutout as Methuen blanked Dracut, 5-0, in its opener.
Hinchey on a roll
Freshman Charlotte Hinchey remained red-hot, scoring two goals as Salem defeated Merrimack 2-1 in girls soccer. Hinchey now has nine goals in seven games.
