Salem in stunner
Salem’s wrestling team pulled a stunner, edging perennial powerhouse Concord 42-39, its first win over the Crimson Tide since 2003. Phil Giordano (113), Matteo Mustapha (145) and Matt Breton (182) all had pins for the Blue Devils. “A great win for our program,” said coach Nick Eddy.
McKenzie, Hart lead way
Central led by just 3 at the half but it was too much Xavier McKenzie (22 points) and freshman Joey Hart (20 points) in a 68-57 win over North Andover. Jake Wolinski (20, 6 3s) and frosh Zach Wolinski combined for 35 points and nine trifectas for the Knights.
Free throw won’t fall
Sanborn nearly pulled out the comeback win but missed the second of two free throws with 1.7 seconds left and fell to Coe-Brown, 55-54. Grace Merry-Carreiro scored 20 points and Ellen McGough 13 in the loss.
Sanborn rallies in 2 OTs
Trailing by 17 in the third period, Sanborn stormed back and forced OT against Coe-Brown. The Indians won in double-OT, 73-69, on late free throws by Jared Khalil and James Bush. Khalil had 11 of his 25 in the fourth quarter.
Tardugno with 14
Billerica held off Methuen, 41-37. Stephanie Tardugno (14 points, 3 3-pointers) and Samantha Pfeil (10 points) led the Rangers.
Still unbeaten
Mitchelle Crowe scored 17 points and Andrew Lussier 13 as Methuen (3-0) dumped Billerica, 67-43.
Owls roll on
Timberlane’s wrestling team crushed Windham 65-6, the highlight being a 9-2 decision by Jake Rousseau over all-state finalist Sam Oakes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.