Raiders roar into finals
Xavier McKenzie was superb again and Jermaine Wiggins Jr. had the (basketball) game of his career as Central Catholic defeated Lowell, 76-67, to punch its ticket to the MVC Division 1 Cup final. The Raiders will play Andover Friday at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury. McKenzie had 26 while Wiggins set a career high with 13 to go with 11 boards. The Raiders also got big contributions from Nate Godin (12 points), Marcus Rivera (11 points) and Jeff Goguen (9 points). Jaceb McKenzie had 29 and 10 rebounds in the loss. Coach Mark Dunham said, “Xavier was awesome. He controlled the game. He was special.”
No contest
It was 18-2 after a period and Andover wasn’t going to be denied in a 53-28 waltz past Haverhill in the MVC Cup Division 1 semifinals. Richie Shahtanian and Ryan MacLellan scored 11 each for the 11-0 Golden Warriors. Aidan Cammann contributed eight points. Philip Cunningham scored a game-high 12 in defeat. It will be Andover vs. Central Catholic for the Division 1 MVC crown.
Resilient Knights
There were plenty of opportunities for North Andover to fold but the Knights dug deep to beat Tewksbury, 63-60, in the MVC Cup Division 2 semis.Junior Jack O’Donnell tossed in a career high 14 points and grabbed eight boards to lead the shorthanded Knights. North Andover’s five scorers were all in double figures as Matt Kutz,Drew Connolly and Jake Wolinski added 13 points apiece and Zach Wolinski chipped in with 10. In the back-and-forth game, the Knights lead 18-4 early but the Redman led 29-28 at the half. North Andover will play Dracut for the title Friday, 5 p.m. at Tewksbury.
Double-winner
Andrew Monayer won the vault and bars and Molly Beeley captured the all-around as Methuen beat Tewksbury, 137.65-134.00.
The A-Team
The Ingalls sisters, Avah (16 points) and Alli (9), led Pinkerton, how 5-0, over Nashua South, 49-33. Abby Marasco also had 9 points.
Talented frosh
Freshman Jackson Marshall pumped in a team-high 11 points anf fellow 9th grader Drew Brander threw down a slam dunk to highlight Pinkerton’s 60-36 win over South. The Astros are 5-0.
Methuen turns cold
Methuen’s shooting turned cold as the Rangers fell to Dracut 53-51 in the MVC Cup tournament. Andrew Lussier led the Rangers (6-5) with nine points.
