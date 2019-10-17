New court, big win
Roselly Nunez notched 10 service points and Emily Spina added 12 digs as Methuen opened its new home court with a 3-0 victory over Swampscott. It was the first home match of the season for the Rangers.
Hat trick for Lisauskas
Lauren Lisauskas scored three goals and Mari Shea added a pair of goals as Pinkerton rolled past Exeter 7-2.
Friedman nets two
Maddie Friedman scored twice to lead Sanborn field hockey to a 2-0 win over Hollis-Brookline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.