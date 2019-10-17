New court, big win

Roselly Nunez notched 10 service points and Emily Spina added 12 digs as Methuen opened its new home court with a 3-0 victory over Swampscott. It was the first home match of the season for the Rangers.

Hat trick for Lisauskas

Lauren Lisauskas scored three goals and Mari Shea added a pair of goals as Pinkerton rolled past Exeter 7-2.

Friedman nets two

Maddie Friedman scored twice to lead Sanborn field hockey to a 2-0 win over Hollis-Brookline.

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you