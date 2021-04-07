Reggies win again
The Greater Lawrence volleyball team won its third straight match, all in overtime, defeating Shawsheen 3-2. Janeily Alvarez had 20 assists for the Reggies and Kaylin Martinez had seven aces.
Pentucket prevails
Will Roberts (300) and Stratton Seymour (600) won individual events and were on the decisive 4x400 relay as Pentucket’s boys edged Newburyport 49-37 in “indoor” track.
Busy Ambrose
Jaclyn Ambrose won both the 200 IM and 500 freestyle and was on two winning relays as the Andover swimming team stayed undefeated (8-0) with a 130-58 win over North Andover.
Historic win
Methuen’s swim team edged Haverhill 96-90, marking the first time Methuen has beaten Central and Haverhill in the same season according to coach Jason Smith. Carter DeLano won both the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke for the Rangers (7-2).
