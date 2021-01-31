‘Other’ Maslanek win
Pelham had five pins, including one by freshman Nathan Maslanek, who moved up to 113, in a 36-24 win over Souhegan. Older brother Conor Maslanek won by forfeit.
Berube nets pair
Tim Berube scored twice as North Andover won its second straight, 3-1 over Billerica.
To the nines
Dracut edged Haverhill gymnastics but it was a memorable night for Hillie Cailey Simard, who earned a 9.0 for the first time on any event. Very strong beam routine. Liv Melo also shined.
11 3-pointers!
You had to be there to believe it and even if you were there you might not believe it. But North Andover senior Jake Wolinski drained a jaw-dropped 11 3-pointers en route to 35 points in a 77-63 win over Billerica.
First goal
Sophomore Braden Archambault scored his first varsity goal with three minutes left in regulation and Andover tied Chelmsford, 1-1, in overtime. Jake Brezner had 26 saves.
Wild Pentucket win
Pentucket w wild on a one, 47-46 over Triton. Nick Daly scored the game-winner from in close with three seconds left but Triton narrowly missed an alley-oop at the buzzer. Daly had 13 and C.J. Condon 11 for Pentucket.
Welcome Back
After a scary early-season knee injury, Anna Foley made her return Friday. The talented 6-2 sophomore had 14 points and Tatum Shaw had 19 as Andover topped Chelmsford, 49-41.
Tardugno on fire
Stephanie Tardugno (21 points, 5 3’s) put on a show from deep and Methuen tripped Lowell, 63-43. Samantha Pfeil and Kaitlyn Tierney added 15 apiece.
Double-doubles
Phillip Cunningham (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Junior Efosa (career-high 21 points, 10 rebounds) starred as Haverhill sank Dracut 73-53.
Rangers in OT
Isaac Allen hit a 25-footer at the buzzer to force OT and Methuen beat Lowell, 62-54. Andrew Lussier scored 19 points including six treys. Jason Perello added 13 points.
Chanakira does it
Sean Chanakira driving layup with two seconds left gave Timberlane its first lead of the second half and the 56-55 win over Merrimack. Ashton Ventola (15 points, 5 3’s), Luke Surprenant (14) and Bob Olson (13) led the Owls.
1-2 punch
In a 52-45 win over Sanborn, unbeaten Pelham got 16 points from Megan Molletieri (4 3-pointers) and 12 from Tallie Carney. Sanborn’s Madison Houghton led all scorers with 17.
Central topples Redmen
It was 1-1 after two but Central Catholic owned the third period en route to a 4-1 win over previously unbeaten Tewksbury.Aidan O’Connell and Mike Dinges each had two goals and an assist. “It was a big game and the big players came up big,” said coach D.J. Conte. Michael Brothers (16 saves) came up big in net. Conte praised Tyler DiBurro for his defense as well as some inspired play from the freshman-sophomore line of Brady Rickenbach, Charlie Winship and Sean Gray. Both clubs are now 5-1.
Virtual loss
In a virtual swim meet, Chelmsford downed Haverhill, 133-50. The Hillies’ Danny McLaughlin was a double winner and Casey Connors won the 50 freestyle.
