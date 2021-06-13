Dietenhofer homers, then Whittier walks off
Whittier freshman Nate Dietenhofer sent the game into extra innings with a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, then Anthony Oliveri drove home David Garcia with a game-winning RBI single in the eighth to give the Wildcats a 6-5 walk-off win over Greater Lowell.
Brendan Dodier held on after a tough third to throw a complete-game and earn the win, striking out three while throwing 108 pitches.
Perry, Knights pound Lowell
Andrew Perry was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Brendan Holland allowed just two hits and struck out eight in a complete game as North Andover avenged its first loss of the season by rolling over Lowell 9-0. Brett Dunham and Sean Corliss each added two RBIs.
No. 1 debut
Jennie Wang stepped up for her first victory at No. 1 singles, as Andover beat North Andover 5-0. Rachel Chen and Evie O’Brien added singles wins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.