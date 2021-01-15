H/P skiers shine
Haverhill’s boys ski team added Pentucket this year in a co-op and got a great boost, placing three in the top 15 skiers in the first North Shore Ski League meets of the season, and edged Masconomet 68-67 led by meet runner-up Adam Payne. H/P did lose to North Andover, which also routed Andover. Segev Moritz finished seventh to pace the Knights.
Khalil, Khalil!
Dylan Khalil poured in 29 points and brother Jared Khalil added 16 as Sanborn opened its season with a 73-53 victory over Campbell.
Great defense
Pelham’s girls held Campbell scoreless in the third quarter on its way to a 52-29 victory. Tallie Carney led the offense with 12 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.