Haverhill reaches goals, caps 11-0 season
BILLERICA — Haverhill’s girls volleyball team finished an impressive perfect (11-0) season Wednesday and reached their goals in the process.
By defeating Billerica 3-0, the Hillies broke the former school record of 10 straight wins after already capturing the MVC Division 1 title.
“I told the girls at the beginning (of the season) that we wouldn’t have a tournament but we could defend our (MVC) title and get a (winning streak) record,” said Haverhill coach Vincent Pettis. “They did a great job all season.”
The team only dropped one set all year and stood out defensively.
“We have a bunch of scrappy players,” said Pettis. “What we tried to do this year was work on stopping what the other team did best and then turning it into offense.”
While it was once again a team effort against Billerica, Shiloh Osmer had 24 digs and freshman Mia Ferrer-Valdez had a pair of blocks.
Offensively, Jada Burdier capped a great season with 18 kills and sister Kya Burdier chipped in with 22 assists.
Robards keys tie
Aidan Robards scored his fifth goal of the season as Haverhill tied Billerica 1-1 in boys soccer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.