Speedy McDonald
Aidan McDonald swept the sprints (11.47, 23.29) and Gavin Simone took top honors in the 400 as Salem beat Timberlane and Concord Christian.
Dowgiert’s big return
Running in his first race since undergoing knee surgery, Methuen’s John Dowgiert won the 100 (11.3) and placed second in the 400 (51.7), but the Rangers fell to Lowell 103-33.
Ayala is awesome
Adan Ayala collected three hits, scored two runs and earned the win by pitching two innings of shutout relief as Salem beat Timberlane 6-3 in 10 innings. Damian Gigante drove in two runs for the winners.
Lawrence-Dracut rolls
Lawrence High standouts Jordany Volquez (triple winner) Adonis Garcia (double-winner) powered the Lawrence-Dracut co-op team to a 94-38 win over Billerica.
Tejada goes deep
Luis Tejada homered and finished the game with four RBIs and two runs scored to help Methuen crush Dracut 13-2 in five innings. Sam Kalivas scored two runs and added an RBI.
Berry does it all
Methuen’s Halle Berry won the javelin (83-1),100 dash (13.3) and 200 (27.8) but the Rangers lost to Lowell 107-36.
Tritto takes three
Dom Tritto won the long jump (23-4), triple jump (40-1) and 200 (22.5) to help Central Catholic beat Andover 87-55. Conor Moses won the javelin (145-5) and 110 hurdles (15.6) for the Golden Warriors.
Callahan doubles
Freshman Shea Callahan (100, 200), Bella Colizzi (discus, shot put) and Emma Gannon (800, 1,600) were double winners to power Salem past Timberlane, 87-40.
Rickard dominates
Ilene Rickard threw a 5-inning, 2-hitter with 9 K’s as Methuen beat Dracut 17-1. Jenny Grelle (3 RBI), Kiele Coleman (triple, 2 RBI) and Ariana Baez (triple, double) led the offense.
O’Neil, Simonds shine
Courtney O’Neil (93-0 winning throw), Jenna Bard and Ainsley Chittick again led a sweep in the discus and North Andover topped Haverhill, 102-34. Olivia Siwicki and Ella Slayton were other NA stars. Finleigh Simonds smashed the Haverhill 800 record (2:15.75, 5th all-time in area) and Molly Owen was a double winner.
Doyle dominates
Pinkerton’s Liam Doyle allowed just three hits and struck out nine in a complete game, as the Astros topped Goffstown 4-0. Lorenzo Corsetto added a double, an RBI and a run scored for the winners.
Dunton leads way
Anna Dunton drove in three runs and scored twice and Rachel Keisling drove in a pair as Pinkerton tripped Goffstown, 11-7, to improve to 12-2.
Martel Magic
Peter Martel had another huge day and Mason Semaniuk (shot), Nathan Jacques (discus) and Will Gossman (javelin) swept the throws as North Andover beat Haverhill, 118-26. The Hillies got double wins from Ken Howshan and Connor Firek.
Complete game
Windham’s Lukasz Rondeau scattered six hits, struck out seven and walked just one in a complete game 8-0 win over Exeter. Westin Lippold had three hits, two runs and two RBIs.
