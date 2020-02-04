Kelly power
Meg Kelly won two events and the all-around to pace Central Catholic’s gymnasts to a 137.3-136.25 victory over Methuen. Deirdre Donovan was first in the floor and the all-around runner-up for the Raiders.Methuen did defeat Andover, however, to become the MVC small school champs with a 6-2 record.
Reggies stay hot
Greater Lawrence’s boys won their sixth straight game, 53-42 at Whittier as Brandon Palmer led the way with 16 points. Sam Cruz added 13 for the Reggies (10-4)
Astros apply defense
Pinkerton’s girls used its defense to put down Nashua North, 50-36. Jesse Ames led the Astros (8-3) offensively with 16 points.
Freund wins again
North Andover’s Jane Freund continued her strong season on the slopes, finishing first overall as the Knights won two meets to improve to 9-1 on the year.
