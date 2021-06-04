Doubles man
Matt Maloney had two doubles and three RBIs among his three hits and Kyle Espinola had three hits, two RBIs and scored twice as Central Catholic defeated Lowell 10-4.
Freshmen deliver
Freshman Ilene Rickard scattered five hits and struck out six in five innings for the win and classmate Kiele Coleman had two hits and two RBIs as Methuen routed Tewksbury 13-0 in five innings.
Crosby goes deep
Trevor Crosby hit a 2-run home run in the fourth, and North Andover bounced back from Wednesday’s tough loss to Andover by beating the Golden Warriors 3-1. Aiden Lynch drove in the Scarlet Knights’ other run.
Astros out fast
Pinkerton boys lacrosse got out to an 8-0 start on its way to an easy 19-3 tournament win over Salem. Hunter Drouin led the way with three goals and two assists.
Quick 1st win
Enrique Binet got his first varsity win with a 12-second pin at 145 pounds to highlight unbeaten Methuen’s 56-15 win over Lawrence. In the match of the meet, Methuen’s Josiah Concepcion got a quick takedown in overtime to secure a two-point win at 195 pounds.
Rising Knights
North Andover’s softball team defeated Andover for the second straight day, 7-5, for its fourth win in the last five games. Freshman Brigid Gaffny struck out seven in four innings without giving up an earned run for the win. Josilin Gove, Julianna Roche and Maeve Gaffny all had two RBIs.
Surging Hillies
Haverhill’s softball team improved to 5-5 with its fifth straight win, defeating Chelmsford, 5-2. Sicily DeDomenico was once again a force, string out 17 batters and Shelby Eason was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Doyle dominates again
Liam Doyle allowed just two hits, struck out seven and did not walk a batter in a five-inning complete game as Pinkerton beat Timberlane 10-0 in the Division 1 preliminary round. Jacob Albert was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run and Thomas Rioux drove in three runs for the Astros, who will next face archrival Londonderry on Saturday (4 p.m.)
