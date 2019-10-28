500th for Hall
Olivia Hall had a night to remember Monday as she recorded her 500th career kill and was all over the court in a 3-2 Central Catholic victory over Melrose. Hall finished the match with team highs in kills (17), blocks (4) and digs (27) and also had three aces as the Raiders improved to 10-7.
Hillies at 17-2
With Lismari Valdez netting 12 kills and Shea Vadeboncouer getting 11 aces, Haverhill’s volleyball team whipped Somerville in three games to end the regular season at 17-2. That ties the school record for most regular season wins with the 2000 team that went 17-3 and finished at 20-4.
More of Molina
Yemayma Molina continued her fine play of late with nine kills as Lawrence improved to 16-2 in volleyball with a sweep of Billerica.
Raider redemption
Central Catholic’s boys rallied from a halftime deficit with goals from Jackson Wetherbee and Alex Furry to avenge an early season loss to Lowell, winning 2-1.
Pair for Brooke
Freshman Brooke Tardugno had a pair of goals and Bella Keaney added a goal and an assist as Methuen beat up Medford, 4-0, in girls soccer.
Giles shines
Izzi Giles made 20 saves and Emma Crowe added three but Sanborn field hockey fell to unbeaten Division 2 top seed Derryfield. All-American Lindsey Stagg of Windham had two goals in the win. Pelham also lost in Div. 2 action, 2-0 to Souhegan.
Whittier qualifies
Behind two goals by Nate Cartier, Whittier Tech blanked Ipswich 2-0 to qualify for the state tournament in boys soccer. Luke MacFarland had seven saves for the Wildcats (9-7-1)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.