11 goals equal 100
Senior captain Jordyn Galgay scored a whopping 11 goals, the final of which gave her 100 for her career in just 35 games in Pelham’s 18-5 victory over Campbell. “In 24 years of coaching in NH I’ve never had a player score 11 goals in a game,” said Pelham coach John Fichera.
Owls break through
Connor Abood hurled a 3-hitter, striking out nine, and also had a double and triple while scoring three runs as Timberlane baseball won its first game, whipping Nashua North 9-1.
Ace player
Kai Esker-Greenhalge had 12 aces and led the team in assists with 20 as Salem clipped Farmington 3-1.
Still unbeaten
Windham’s volleyball team remained unbeaten (6-0) with an easy sweep of Souhegan. Cole Morris and Nick Furnari both had nine kills for the Jaguars, who have a big home game today against Salem.
Lakos leads way
Ariana Lakos poured in seven goals to pace Timberlane to its first win of the season, 13-4 over Manchester Central.
Hail to Hirsch
Aiden Hirsch had 19 digs and served three aces to spark Pinkerton volleyball to a sweep of Dover.
Powerful Perras
Maeve Perras was 3 for 4 with a home run and drove in three runs to pace Timberlane to an 11-2 win over Nashua North. Freshman Alexa Salafia pitched a 3-hitter for the win, striking out 11, and was also 4 for 4 at the plate.
Scoring duel loss
Winning 10-8 in the seventh, Sanborn gave up three runs to drop an 11-10 heartbreaker to Souhegan. But it was quite a day for Brooke Hanson, who had a home run, two triples, drove in two runs and scored three times.
11 Ks for Lippold
Westin Lippold went the distance, striking out 11 as Windham clipped Souhegan 4-2.
Clutch double
Justin Corbett had an RBI double in the sixth for the key hit as Pelham edged Campbell 4-3. Sophomore Derek Muise was 2 for 2 with two doubles and two runs scored and classmate Alex Carroll was 2 for 3, had two stolen bases and picked up the save.
Salem’s ‘Madison’ Day
Madison Solt threw a nifty one-hitter, striking out 11, and Madison Burns had two hits and two RBIs as Salem softball stayed unbeaten (7-0) with a 3-1 victory over Winnacunnet.
Ouellette paces rout
Paige Ouellette was 4 for 5 with a 3-run homer to pace Pinkerton’s 20-hit attack in a 21-8 romp over Nashua North.
