High and low
Jillian McCoy led Methuen in both kills (12) and digs (8) in a 3-0 win over Swampscott.
Ortiz all over
Sophomore Kerry Ortiz was all over the court for Greater Lawrence in a 3-2 loss to Essex Tech. She led the Reggies in kills (17), sevice points (17), aces (10) and digs (12).
Hillie outburst
Haverhill’s girls soccer team scored three goals in the first five minutes of the second half to pull away from Methuen, 6-2. Meggie Dellea had a goal and two assists for the Hillies.
Much Mezquita
Lauren Mezquita led Timberlane in kills (15), blocks (2) and digs (27) as the Owls rallied past Nashua North in five games.
Yea for Yemayma
Yemayma Molina had 11 kills to power Lawrence volleyball to a sweep of Everett in its volleyball opener. Amaiya Lu had an impressive six aces for the Lancers.
No Piper dream
Piper Hugus had two goals and an assist as Methuen rallied past Tyngsboro 4-1 for its first field hockey win of the season.
Lexi times 2
Lexi Swartz and Lexi River both scored twice to pace North Andover to a 5-1 season-opening field hockey victory over Marblehead. Caitlin Panos had a pair of assists for the Knights.
