Efosa paves way
Grace Efosa poured in 34 points, Staci Krafton added 14 and Danielle Lear was a spark off the bench with six steals as Whittier clipped Georgetown, 64-53.
Overtime win
Brooks goalie Sydney Correa kept her team in the game in the third period when it was outshot 17-1 and the Green and White (6-1-1) won it in overtime on a goal by Brianna O’Neill as Brooks edged Phillips Academy 2-1. Brooke Rogers also scored for Brooks and Olivia O’Brien scored for Phillips. Correa finished with 38 saves.
Raiders bounce back
Central Catholic’s hockey team bounced back in a big way after being shut out for the first time all year in its last game, ripping Concord-Carlisle 9-1. Mike Dinges had a hat trick for the Raiders (7-3-1) and Jake Doucette scored twice.
Commented
