Nets 1st win
Greater Lawrence's volleyball team broke into the victory column with a 3-2 victory over Fellowship Christian. Rob Calcano led the Reggies with 8 kills and two blocks. Adriana Taboucherani led Fellowship with 7 kills and 10 aces.
Double winners
Jonathan Phan and Carter DeLano both won two individual events and were on a winning relay team as Methuen overwhelmed Notre Dame 145-39 to improve to 5-2.
Unbeaten as usual
Andover's swimming team remained undefeated by sweeping Dracut and Lowell. Charlotte Moulson and Jaclyn Ambrose both won two events, with Moulson going 56.31 in the 100 freestyle, and were on a winning relay team against Lowell. Polina Malinovskaya won the 50 freestyle in both meets and was on two winning relays in each meet.
