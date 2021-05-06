McKinnon nets 5
Will McKinnon scored five goals and added five assists as Methuen topped Haverhill 16-2 in the opener for both teams. Christian Perez and David Rizzo each added three goals for the winners.
Kia on fire
Kai Esker-Greenhalge notched team-highs in assists (16), service points (17), aces (10) and digs (2) as Salem beat Farmington 3-0.
Classic pitching duel
Andover freshman pitcher Jackie Giordano stayed with Lowell ace Giana LaCedra, the reigning Mass. Player of the Year, through seven innings. But Lowell punched across a run in the eighth for a 1-0 victory.
Giordano threw a 3-hitter and struck out 11 while LaCedra gave up just one hit and struck out “at least 15” according to Andover head coach Rick Quattrocchi.
Finn for the win
Finn Croston scored four goals and Vito Piro made 15 saves as Central Catholic beat archrival Andover 10-4.
Gutsy Grecco
Ryan Grecco spun a two-hitter, striking out 10 over 6 2/3 innings, and Andover got the clutch hits it needed in a 4-3 win over Lowell.
Talented Twins
Twins Livia and Breena Lawrence rolled at first doubles to help Methuen top Haverhill, 4-1, in the girls tennis season opener.
Fight to the finish
Cody Rueda and Luca Beltrandi battled for a 3-6, 7-6, 10-7 win at No. 1 doubles, and Central Catholic beat Lawrence 4-1. Lawrence’s Jose Martinez fought for a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles.
Salem stays perfect
Addison Lucier had two hits and drove in two runs as Salem stayed unbeaten (8-0) by holding off Winnacunnet 4-3. Allson Olson scored twice for the Blue Devils.
Red-Hot Tyler
A 10-point serving run from Tyler Collins in Game 1 helped propel Pinkerton to a 3-0 volleyball sweep over Dover.
Face-Off Frank
Cole Frank was 12 of 15 on faceoffs and Hunter Drouin pumped in six goals as Pinkerton pounded North, 19-2.
DiFloures flourishes
Jackson DiFloures had 22 assists, 2 blocks and 6 aces and good friend Connor Buscema had 15 kills as Haverhill opened with a convincing sweep of Methuen.
Albert keeps slugging
Jacob Albert was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Tyler Michaud was 3 for 3 as Pinkerton kept rolling with a 7-5 win over Nashua North.
Stone Cold
Chloe Stone scored seven goals and Ariana Lakos added five as Salem girls lacrosse whipped Manchester Central, 14-3.
Whittier eruption
Whittier scored seven runs in the second and eight in the fifth in an 18-4 romp over Greater Lawrence. Manny Cepeda was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored and winning pitcher Zach Fay was 2 for 2 with two runs scored. For the Reggies, Chris Frica homered over the fence onto the Whittier track.
Espinola, Manon red hot
Kyle Espinola was 4 for 4, scored three runs and drove in two more as Central Catholic rolled past Lawrence 12-1 in the season-opener for both teams. Sophomore David Manon added four RBIs in his varsity debut for the Raiders.
Perfect 10
Kendall Morrill (6) and Averie Bowman (4) combined for 10 goals and Shaye Fanning and Charlotte Hosterman combined for the win in net as Timberlane blitzed Oyster River 16-4.
Fab Frosh
Freshman pitcher Ilene Rickard scattered five hits and struck out six as Methuen opened the season with a 13-1, five-inning win at Haverhill. Fellow freshman Kiele Coleman went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI and Makenna Donovan pounded a long two-run home run over the fence.
