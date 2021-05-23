Five for Drouin
Hunter Drouin broke out of a mini slump with five goals as Pinkerton crushed Windham 17-4 in boys lacrosse.
Win in 9th
Nico Hurrell’s only hit of the game was a key two-run double in the ninth as Haverhill outlasted Billerica 12-7. Elijah Moses had an RBI double, three RBIs overall and got the win in relief for the Hillies (5-3).
Super Soph
Pinkerton swept Londonderry, Alvirne and Trinity. Sophomore Jordan Wheaton was a triple winner, freshman Eva Roberts won the 100 and 200 and Briana Danis captured the shot and discus (117-2).
Holland’s shutout
UMass Lowell recruit Brendan Holland scattered four hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks as North Andover blanked Central Catholic, 6-0. Nick Ankiewicz had two hits, four RBIs and a run while Sean Corliss added two hits, a run and a walk for the 6-0 Knights.
Jowett delivers
Abby Jowett erupted for six goals and Lauren Sweeney (7 saves) and Naomi Menczywor (2 saves) did the job in net as Pinkerton beat Windham, 11-7.
Five and five
Whittier Tech received five forfeits and had five pins in a 60-15 blowout of Greater Lowell. Jeremais Collazo had the fastest pin of the day, in 1:13.
Top of the lineup pop
No. 2 hitter Jacob Albert drove in four runs, while leadoff man Ethan Burgess and No. 3 hitter Cole Yennaco each had 2 RBIs as Pinkerton rolled over Concord 10-0 in five innings.
Marizan, Methuen win marathon
Ronnal Marizan gave Methuen the lead with a two-run double with two outs in the top of 10th inning, and Matt Pappalardo shut Dracut down in the bottom of the inning to give the Rangers a 10-6 win. Nick Avellani (fielder’s choice) and Jomari Rosa (single) also drove in a run in the 10th for the winners.
First varsity win
Freshman Gage Muir picked up his first varsity pin, at 106, as Haverhill defeated Billerica 42-35. Ben Davoli had a 14-second pin at 132 pounds.
Warriors stay perfect
Jennie Wang won No. 2 singles and Rachel Chan took No. 3 singles to help Andover deal Austin Prep its first loss of the season, 4-1. The Golden Warriors improved to 6-0, while the Cougars fell to 5-1.
Rangers’ frosh deliver
Freshman Joe Bolduc got his first varsity win with a second period pin and classmate Dom Gango had a 30-second pin at 106 as Methuen remained unbeaten with a 48-18 win over Dracut.
Baez delivers
Freshman Ariana Baez had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice as Methuen softball secured a big 9-5 win over Dracut.
Salvetti takes two
Austin Salvetti won No. 3 singles 8-4, then teamed with hockey teammate Ryan Pappalardo to take No. 2 doubles 8-2 to help lead Salem past Goffstown 6-3.
Allard in control
Salem’s Ryan Allard allowed just two hits and struck out six in a five-inning complete game, blanking Timberlane 10-0. Ryan Gomez led the offense with a three-run triple and Ryan Pacy had two hits and two RBIs for the winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.