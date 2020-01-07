One-two punch
Grace Efosa poured in 30 points and Aliyah Talley added 21 as Whittier Tech’s girls improved to 4-2 with an impressive 64-48 win over Notre Dame of Tyngsboro.
Third straight win
Kaia Hollingsworth made 29 saves for her first shutout of the season and Jessica Driscoll and Riley Sheehan scored in the third period as Methuen/Tewksbury won its third straight game, 2-0 over Needham.
Sachems romp
Pentucket’s girls (5-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season with an easy 67-37 win over Revere. Led by Arielle Cleveland’s 14 points, 13 Sachems scored and all 15 players on the team played.
Consistent Reggies
Greater Lawrence’s girls had five players score between six and 10 points in a solid 42-28 victory over Minuteman. The Reggies improved to 3-4.
