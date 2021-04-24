Lucier, Salem dominates
Freshman Addison Lucier drove in five runs and scored four more and Vania Moniz scored four runs and drove in three as Salem beat Portsmouth 27-0 in a game that was ended after four runs.
Sapienza stars in Phillips sweep
North Andover’s Matt Sapienza send the game into extra innings with an RBI double in the fifth, drove in the winning runs with a two-run triple in the 12th, and earned the win with three innings of relief as Phillips Academy beat Deerfield Academy 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.
The Big Blue then swept the twin-bill, winning 2-1. Pitcher LJ Keevan delivered a complete game, striking out five without allowing an earned run.
Timberlane breaks through
Nick Matthews and Eric George each scored three goals as Timberlane rolled to its first win of the season, 15-2 over Nashua North on Friday. Each also scored three goals in another 15-2 win over Nashua North on Saturday.
Keith, Fleming lead the way
Devin Keith won the 110 hurdles (21.36) and 300 hurdles (49.06) and Ben Fleming took the 100 (11.22) and 200 (22.74) as Pinkerton rolled past Bishop Guertin 95-27.
Cerami, Bomba star
Quinn Cerami won the 100 (11.23) and 200 (22.31) and Jackson Bomba took the 110 hurdles (15.79) and 300 hurdles (43.66) as Windham topped Salem 86-44.
