Hat trick for Fagan
Junior Cole Fagan recorded his first varsity hat trick, scoring three goals and leading North Andover to a 5-2 victory over Tewksbury in the Scarlet Knights’ annual Matt Harty Scholarship Fund Game. Andrew Perry added a pair of goals for the winners, while Patrick Green made 26 saves.
Cross, Lesburt take first
Meghan Cross won the 3,000 (1:19.43) and Emily Lesburt took first in the high jump (5-2) to lead Pinkerton to third as a team at a 13-team multi-meet. Macy Graves added a second in the 600 (1:42.19) for the Astros.
Hollingsworth stays hot
Aidan Hollingsworth scored his second goal in two games, and Methuen topped Wayland 4-3. Senior James Trussel made 28 saves for the win in net.
Sachem relay dominates
The 4x200 relay of Sabrina Campbell, Madi Krohto, Emily Rubio and Syeira Campbell ran to victory in 1:48.60, the fastest time in the state so far this year, to highlight Pentucket’s performance at the Small School Speed Classic.
Krohto added a second in the 55 hurdles (8.80). Syeira Campbell was runner-up in the 300 (42.32), beating her sister Sabrina Campbell, who was fourth (43.07). All three of those times were personal bests.
Owls at Beast
For the first time in more than a decade, Timberlane had no placers at the highly regarded Beast of the East wrestling tournament in Delaware. But Nick Pallaria won three matches and John Leavitt (2-2) had a strong performance.
Raiders roll
Emily Downer scored 20 points and Nadeshka Bridgewater added 15 points as Central Catholic rolled past Concord-Carlisle 56-29.
Dingle heats up
Haverhill’s McKayla Dingle erupted for 20 points, including four 3-pointers, but the Hillies fell to Newton South 71-62.
