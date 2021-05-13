Huge Knights’ win
In a real dogfight, North Andover won the final event — the 4x400 relay behind Andrew Howard, Jack Determan, Owen Phelan and Will Gossman to defeat perennial power Lowell 76-69 in boys track. Peter Martel set the school record in the 200 with a 22.03, doubled in the 100 and also anchored the winning 4x100 relay. Gossman also won the 400 and javelin and Determan was impressive in winning the mile in 4:34.06.
Duran sisters surge
Katharine Duran once again dominated by winning the long jump (17-7), 100 hurdles (14.4) and 200 (25.2) while her sister Janessa Duren took the 400 hurdles (70.7) as Central Catholic beat their hometown Haverhill 80-65. Molly Owen led the Hillies, winning the discus (83-1) and javelin (107-5).
Olson on fire
Freshman leadoff batter Jen Olson continued her hot hitting in Salem’s 10-1 win over Dover. She had two doubles, was 3 for 3, scored twice and had two RBIs. Madison Burns was also hot for the Devils (10-1) with three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Nassars star
Ava Nassar won the long jump (17-9) and 100 dash (12.48), Shelby Nassar took the 200 (27.66) and they teamed with Mia Muse and Casey Goland to take the 4x100 relay as North Andover surged past Lowell 109-36.
Jowett hits 100
Abby Jowett had four goals and two assists to hit the 100-point plateau for her career as Pinkerton rallied past Nashua South 12-7. Ali Lamphere led the Astros (10-2) with five goals.
Rondeau dominates
Lukasz Rondeau allowed just three hits and struck out five for a complete-game shutout as Windham beat Timberlane 1-0. Westin Lippold scored the game’s lone run, while Matthew Mazur had two hits for the Owls.
Sweet revenge
After being upset by Nashua South 8-7 on Monday, Pinkerton came back two days later to rout South 18-1. Rachel Keisling had a 3-run homer for the Astros (9-2) and Olivia Mason was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Four for Micklon
Grace Micklon took four golds, winning the long jump (13-2.75), triple jump (27-10.5), high jump (4-6) and 100 hurdles (21.07) as Salem rolled past Dover 81-46.
Jacques triples up
David Jacques won the long jump (18-4.5), triple jump (37-10) and 100 hurdles (16.34) to help Salem edge Dover 70-69.
Dickens does it all
Kinneal Dickens won the pole vault (7-6), triple jump (33-0.5) and 100 hurdles (17.3) as Pentucket opened its season with an 86-59 win over Newburyport. Emily Rubio won the high jump with a stellar jump of 5-4 and took the long jump (16-5.25)
Hail the freshmen
Freshman Katherine O’Leary drove in three runs with two hits and classmate Alexa Salafia pitched six innings without giving up an earned run as improving Timberlane edged Windham, 6-5.
