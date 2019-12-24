Connors paces Knights
Norah Connors sank three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 13 points and the defense did the rest as North Andover defeated Bedford 34-26.
Hillies win again
Haverhill’s hockey team won its second straight game, 7-2 over Westboro in an opening round game of the Haverhill Tournament. Seven different players scored for the Hillies, who will play Shawsheen in the finals at 7 p.m. Friday.
Couture wins it
Anthony Couture scored on a layup with three seconds left to lift Whittier Tech to a 57-56 victory over Ipswich. Abdiel Torre led the scoring with 17 points while Couture added 13.
Traficante leads way
Anthony Traficante enjoyed his best game of the season, scoring a game-high 18 points and dominating the boards, as Central Catholic defeated North Andover 61-43. Xavier McKenzie chipped in with 15 points for the Raiders.
Lancers survive threat
Lawrence’s wrestling team held off improving Whittier 45-36 as part of a tri-meet as heavyweight Brandon Lavasta clinched the win with a 2-0 decision. Also, sophomore Davison Theosmy had a key pin at 138 while trailing 6-0. Both teams defeated Masconomet.
Two Glynns: 41 seconds
Jimmy Glynn had a pin in 17 seconds and older brother Mike recorded a 24-second fall as Central Catholic defeated Dracut, 42-27.
Central nets tie
Despite two goals from Andrew Flammia, Central Catholic (3-0-1) settled for a 4-4 tie with Westford. Goalie Michael Abdoo had 26 saves to help preserve the deadlock.
Astro gymnasts out strong
Pinkerton’s gymnastics team opened its season with an easy first place in a 9-team meet. Sophia Viger was first in the bars and the beam and was the all-around champ and Hana Phaneuf was third in all-around.
