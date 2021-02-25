Astros bounce back

Pinkerton bounced back from its second loss of the season to surge past Merrimack 46-38. Freshman Elizabeth Lavoie led the way with 15 points while Avah Ingalls added 13.

Pinkerton now 8-1

Pinkerton’s boys smacked Merrimack 70-41 to improve to 8-1. Will Warriner led the offense with 15 points while EJ Fasano had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Owls roll to finals

Timberlane demolished Nashua North 74-0 in the semifinals of the Division 1 dual-meet tournament. In his varsity debut, freshman Jacob Andrade had a second period pin and eight Owls had first period pins. The Owls (9-0) will host Concord in the finals at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Salem falls short

Salem recorded four pins but fell short of Concord, 46-36, in the Division 1 semifinals. Among those with wins for the Blue Devils (8-2) were Cam Monahan (120), Ryan O’Rourke (126), George Boudreau (138) and Matteo Mustapha (145), all of whom finished the season undefeated.

