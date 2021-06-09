Exeter rolls past Pinkerton
Ryan Lynch scored two goals but two-time defending champion Pinkerton was shut out in the second half of the Division 1 lacrosse semis and fell to Exeter, 12-5.
Jaguars still unbeaten
The beat goes on for the Windham volleyball team. The Jaguars improved to 17-0 with a 3-1 quarterfinal victory over Hollis-Brookline as Jeff Draper had 12 kills and Kyle Gschwend had 35 assists. They’ll be at Winnacunnet at 5 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
Gold Glove
In Andover’s 5-2 win over Chelmsford, Eliza Rousseau made four brilliant plays in centerfield and Jackie Giordano fired a 5-hitter, with 12 Ks and one walk. Alyssa Sellinger went 3-for-3.
Rangers’ seniors
On Senior Night, eight seniors won matches as Methuen remained unbeaten (8-0) with a 57-17 rout of Tewksbury. Joe Gangi led the Rangers’ seniors with a 15-second pin at 145 pounds.
Night Owls open
The defending North Shore Baseball League champion Kingston Night Owls opened their season with a 6-3 win over The Freedom. Jeff Williams got the win and Sean Callahan got the save and Kyle O’Neil led the offense with two hits and two RBIs. Andrew Thibault also had two hits and Nick Skafas shined defensively behind the plate, throwing out one runner and picking off another.
Dramatic rally
Ava Iannessa legged out an infield single to drive in the winning run as Central Catholic rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh Monday for a 5-4 victory over Dracut.
Lacedra too much
In the first of two games against Lowell, Methuen could not catch up with Lowell ace Gina Lacedra. In a 2-0 victory, Lacedra threw a no-hitter and struck out 20 of 22 batters she faced. Methuen’s only baserunner came on a passed ball following a strikeout.
6 straight titles
North Andover dumped Tewksbury, 11-3, to clinch at least a share of its sixth straight MVC divisional baseball title. Sean Corliss and Andrew Perry each drove in two runs and Derrek Finn had two hits and two runs. Ryan Griffin got the win with three innings of one-run relief.
Fab Freddy
Methuen junior Freddy Coleman ran a 3-second personal best in the mile over the weekend at the Lou Tozzi MSTCA Invitational. He was clocked in 4:24.21 to place fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.