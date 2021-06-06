Gomez-Cabo big day
Jyles Amirault led with 16 kills and six aces and Marco Gomez-Cabo added five blocks as Andover volleyball beat North Anodver 3-0.
Hunt is dominant
Ethan Hunt allowed just three hits and struck out 10 in a complete game as Pentucket rolled over Amesbury 9-1. Andrew Melone scored thee runs while Trevor Kamuda drove in three runs for the winners.
Andover stays unbeaten
Isabel Zhou (No. 1 singles) and Evie O’Brien (No. 3) each scored sweeps, while Rachel Chen added a 6-0, 6-1 win as Andover stayed perfect (9-0) by beating North Andover 9-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.